The Rock boasts significant milestone for WWE courtesy of The Bloodline: "F**k off you crybabies"

The biggest names from the wrestling business' legendary Samoan Dynasty have joined forces - The Rock and Roman Reigns. They are arguably the show on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, The Rock infused high-octane energy into The Bloodline's segment. The opening segment lasted over a half hour, with only the last few minutes having true substance. The Great One turned heel a few weeks ago but still manages to evoke cheers from the live crowds who also passionately boo him. Very few can match his entertainment value.

On X, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stayed in character while boasting about the fact that WWE's YouTube channel has reached 100 million subscribers. This makes them only the tenth channel globally to receive this milestone.

"100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition. Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our hardworking superstars, staff, and crew. The jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, downin’ Teremanas at the pubs, sayin’ f**k off you crybabies with a hundred million subs. ~ the people’s champ #directoroftheboard @wwe @TKOGrp"

It is hard to argue with the fact that The Bloodline Saga has had a lot to do with the surge in growth, especially now that The Brahma Bull is back on television. Since the legend's return in September 2023, many of the clips he is featured in have had a boost in views.

WrestleMania XL is about a Rhodes finally winning the WWE Championship

The main event angle of the Show of Shows is all about the Samoans standing in the way of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' son Cody Rhodes looking to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Another layer in this story is that despite being regarded as one of the most charming wrestlers in the business, The American Dream never won the big one in the sports entertainment giant.

Roman Reigns has remained the undisputed box office name in the wrestling business. He has headlined every WrestleMania since 2021, and plenty of other premium live events that grossed notably well. A great deal owes to the star power of the Tribal Chief.

Elsewhere through regular appearances on the company's weekly shows and major events, Cody Rhodes has managed to cultivate a significant fan following. Meanwhile, the second half of 2023 saw a decline in fan support for Reigns owing to his very relaxed schedule.

This affected other major names who have not received an opportunity to take a shot in the main event. Now if we are getting down to brass tacks, the show-closing match of WrestleMania XL could go either way.

