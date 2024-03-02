"So he'll be retiring in 2025 then?" - WWE fans hope top star's reveal will happen after Roman Reigns drops title at WrestleMania XL

After nearly four years of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on top of the mountain, a large section of the entertainment medium hopes he steps down at WrestleMania XL.

This is on account of rising star Cody Rhodes. The man has not won a world title in his WWE career, and the emotional core of his quest has long been the topic of interest for longtime viewers of the product.

If The Tribal Chief drops the belt, fans believe many other superstars will get a fair shot at winning the belt. This includes veterans who are seemingly in the twilight of their careers such as AJ Styles.

Styles recently expressed a desire to win the WWE championship at least one more time before he retires. This led to speculation as to whether The Phenomenal One's time in the spotlight is ending soon. Moreover, the WWE Universe sounded off at the possibility of him winning another world title after five years.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions #1

Some of the comments were directed at the possibility of AJ Styles getting drafted to RAW this year and eventually winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, there are quite a few who believe The Phenomenal One could legitimately defeat Cody Rhodes should the latter dethrone Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April:

Fan Reactions #2

Styles also commented on his relationship with longtime friends and on-screen stable The O.C., after seemingly turning on them upon his return in December 2023.

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania XL?

The eventual winner, Drew McIntyre, pinned AJ Styles on SmackDown to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, the win was tainted owing to the inadvertent interference from LA Knight.

During the Chamber match last Saturday night in Perth, Australia, AJ Styles shockingly made his presence felt. The former WWE Champion assaulted Knight with a steel chair, which in turn assisted McIntyre to pin The Megastar.

On the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, Styles elaborated on why he flew all the way to Australia to attack LA Knight:

"I was hiding out because I'm committed to the beating that I was gonna give LA Knight. He's the reason why I wasn't in the Elimination [Chamber match] in the first place. For some reason, he needed to be on their commentary team... You know what, he's a turd and he had to pay the price for putting his - getting in my business. I'm glad I'm not the only one who thinks that [LA Knight is a piece of human garbage]," said Styles.

While not made official yet, a one-on-one match seems logical at this point. However, there is also word on the rumor mill that a multi-man United States Championship contest could happen at The Showcase of Immortals.

Will AJ Styles become world champion again in WWE before retiring? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE