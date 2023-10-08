Cody Rhodes shares message following WWE Fastlane title win

Cody Rhodes won his first championship title since returning to WWE last night at Fastlane. The American Nightmare had a lovely message to share following the win.

The team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso surprised everyone at WWE Fastlane. They defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the premium live event. It was a shocking title change, considering the momentum The Judgment Day had been carrying, and the new champions had never teamed up before the match.

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to share pictures from the match against the members of The Judgment Day. In the caption, Rhodes wrote a heartwarming message, thanking the arena and Indianapolis for hosting the event.

"Thank you @gainbridgefieldhouse and Indianapolis for being such a great host for #wwefastlane [camera with flash] @wwe @wweshop," he wrote.

You can see the post here.

After winning the opening match on the night, the duo pulled off a press conference for ages. It got the fans invested in their title reign more than the actual match itself.

The Judgment Day possible future after losing their titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

There has been visible tension among the members of The Judgment Day since Damian Priest won the Money In The Bank contract back in July. Priest also cost Finn Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on multiple occasions.

JD McDonagh's attempt to associate himself with the faction has also resulted in major differences between the members of The Judgment Day. His actions have also negatively affected the group at times. At WWE Fastlane, too, the Irishman unintentionally hit the Archer of Infamy with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

It will be interesting to witness where the faction goes from here. There are high chances of Priest leaving the group and cashing in to win the World Title.

