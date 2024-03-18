Cody Rhodes surprisingly accepts another fan request at WWE show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has surprisingly accepted another fan request during the latest Road to WrestleMania house show in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Since Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, he has become one of the biggest faces of the Stamford-based company. Many fans love The American Nightmare's current character, while some even describe him as the next John Cena. The 38-year-old star is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL in hopes of finally finishing his story.

During a recent house show, Cody Rhodes accepted a fan's request to be the Best Man at his wedding. The American Nightmare did something similar during the latest Road to WrestleMania house show. Surprisingly, he accepted another fan's request to attend a kid's fifth birthday party in June of this year.

Tommy Dreamer believes Cody Rhodes will lose against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer said that he believes Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lose to The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Dreamer also mentioned that he feels The American Nightmare will lose against The Tribal Chief on Night Two as well.

"I still do feel that the story would be finished after Night 2 [of WrestleMania XL]. I think there's gonna be a big L on Night 1 and a double L on Night 2. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies will say, 'What happens to the story now?' My story cannot continue 'cause I didn't have my instant gratification now," Tommy Dreamer said.

Many fans want Cody Rhodes to finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

