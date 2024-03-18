WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Cody Rhodes defeats his former tag team partner, world champion loses (North Charleston, 03/17)

WWE hosted the latest Road to WrestleMania live event in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, March 17. Top stars from RAW and SmackDown were in action, making it a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

As WrestleMania 40 approaches, every WWE Superstar has a fire lit under them. This was seemingly evident at the live event, with some matches earning rave reviews. Among them was a tag team bout pitting Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Kairi Sane against Naomi and Bianca Belair.

The babyfaces won the match. Asuka likely would have also been involved had she not suffered an injury on WWE SmackDown. Her WrestleMania status might be up in the air. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match.

WrestleMania opponents AJ Styles and LA Knight both won at the live event. The Phenomenal One made Carlito tap out, while The Megastar defeated Solo Sikoa for the 15th time in a row. The Enforcer's ridiculous sell of the BFT has garnered some attention online.

The show also featured R-Truth vs. Dominik Mysterio before it was changed to a six-man tag team match due to interference from Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Truth and The New Day defeated The Judgment Day. Sami Zayn bested Shinsuke Nakamura, while Akira Tozawa answered Omos' $10k open challenge. He didn't win the money.

The main event of the show was between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The former tag team partners battled it out in a Street Fight, with The American Nightmare winning. Rhodes then cut a promo after the match and agreed to go to a young WWE fan's birthday party in June, according to @Lyricoldrap on Twitter.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE Road to WrestleMania live event results from North Charleston, South Carolina, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

R-Truth defeats Dominik Mysterio by disqualification

R-Truth and The New Day defeat The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles defeats Carlito

Naomi & Bianca Belair defeat IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

Omos defeats Akira Tozawa

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match

