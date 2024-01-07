"I will" - Cody Rhodes accepts fan's proposal on WWE show

Cody Rhodes has been winning WWE fans’ hearts ever since his return to the company. The American Nightmare recently accepted a fan’s proposal at a live show.

Rhodes has been playing a superhero babyface character since his return to WWE. An injury during a rivalry with Seth Rollins turned into a blessing for The American Nightmare, who earned an even bigger fan following after defeating The Visionary.

Cody Rhodes is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The two men competed in a Street Fight at a WWE Live Event in Spokane. The American Nightmare defeated The King of Strong Style after a tough contest.

After the match, Rhodes took a mic to talk with some fans. He noticed a fan holding a sign asking Cody to be the Best Man at his wedding. Cody played around with fans, asking them what he should do. In the end, he accepted the proposal by saying the following:

"I will indeed be your best man."

You can watch the video below:

Fans always hold some of the best signs in the business to get their favorite superstar’s attention. The fan who requested Cody Rhodes surely wouldn't have come into the show expecting that the WWE Superstar would accept his proposal. However, Rhodes did not disappoint him and agreed to send him home happy.

WWE veteran isn't sure about Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble status

The Rock’s return at WWE RAW: Day 1 has shaken up the world of wrestling. The Great One dropped a massive teaser by asking fans whether he should be sitting at "The Head of the Table.''

Now that The Rock may get involved in a rivalry with Roman Reigns, things aren’t quite clear as to who will win the 2024 Royal Rumble. While many fans believe that Cody Rhodes will be winning once again, Dutch Mantell thinks otherwise.

Speaking on a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell Mantell stated that the unpredictability of this year’s Rumble had fans confused. Here’s what he said:

"Don't confuse it anymore. That's what it doesn't mean: more confusion. This is what makes wrestling what it is. You know, we used to say things like, 'Oh, that was so predictable. We all knew that.' But now, we don't know. We're all guessing. We're all throwing darts out there, it could be this, it could be that. The fans are more confused than we are. No, I don't think anybody's more confused than I am," said Mantell.

Check out the entire episode below:

Some fans want to see LA Knight win the Royal Rumble match. Others are in favor of seeing Sami Zayn do the unthinkable. However, Cody Rhodes remains one of the favorites to win another Rumble match.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes in the WWE WrestleMania main event this year as well? Sound off in the comments section below.

