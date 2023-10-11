Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, and more react after a blockbuster episode of WWE NXT

The latest edition of WWE NXT hosted some big names, including Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, and John Cena. The night was a huge success, and many WWE superstars reacted to the show following the main event.

Fans saw Cody Rhodes appear to make some big announcements, before booking a match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio for the NXT Championship. He added more flair to the contest by announcing LA Knight as the Special Guest Referee.

Asuka took on Roxanne Perez in one of the best matches of the show. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman took Bron Breakker’s side, while John Cena came out in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for their big main event. Solo Sikoa also came out to attack Cena, adding more stars to the night.

NXT ended with Hayes picking up a notable win over the two-time NXT Champion. It was arguably the most enjoyable episode of the third brand in a long time.

Following the show, many WWE stars took to Twitter to react to the latest episode of NXT. They made it clear that the show was a big success for everyone involved.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Cody Rhodes was more than delighted with how things turned out, and thanked Shawn Michaels and NXT for the opportunity.

The Undertaker showed that no one can match him, even at this age.

Meanwhile, Asuka thanked her opponent for giving her a great match on NXT.

Carmelo Hayes did not miss once again and had the best night of his career.

Ridge Holland had a lot of fun as he added another member to The Brawling Brutes.

The Phenom's gong was the best moment for WWE presenter Cathy Kelley.

Everyone played an equal role in this week’s blockbuster episode of NXT. WWE went head-to-head with AEW on Tuesday night, and the show turned out to be huge, with the addition of many main roster stars and legends.

Cody Rhodes set up WWE NXT while The Undertaker ended it

Fans were well aware of Cody Rhodes’ appearance on NXT this Tuesday. Meanwhile, the creative team had teased the arrival of The Undertaker, but kept his involvement under wraps.

Fans did not see The Phenom until the final moments of the show. Bron Breakker lost his match to Carmelo Hayes before he was confronted by the living legend.

The Undertaker came out in his familiar American Bada*s gimmick, and knocked down the two-time former NXT Champion with a punch, before hitting him with a chokeslam. The moment was arguably the biggest one of Bron Breakker’s career so far.

Did you enjoy seeing Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, John Cena, and others on NXT this week?