Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi shares emotional update days after welcoming their second child

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels, last Friday. The former WWE ring announcer has now issued an emotional update regarding the situation involving their first child, Liberty.She wrote a heartfelt post on her official X/Twitter handle. Brandi revealed that her elder daughter has gone &quot;rogue,&quot; which means she is acting out. This is a common reaction from young children as they become older siblings for the first time.Cody Rhodes' wife admitted she lost her patience, but sent a reassuring message that it is normal. She fully believes that Liberty will adapt into the &quot;new big kid role.&quot;Check out her emotional post below:&quot;I don't know who needs to hear this but the 1st child goes totally rogue when the 2nd comes along. Your patience wears thin and you wonder what you're doing wrong. I am in this too. Trust that you know your child and that they will adapt into the new big kid role. Love fiercely❤️,&quot; she tweeted.Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodesLINKI don't know who needs to hear this but the 1st child goes totally rogue when the 2nd comes along. Your patience wears thin and you wonder what you're doing wrong. I am in this too. Trust that you know your child and that they will adapt into the new big kid role. Love fiercely❤️Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Cody and Brandi Rhodes all the best following the birth of their second child together.When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE television since the August 8 episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with John Cena against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in the main event, before the latter sent him head-first into the side of the announce table with a Claymore Kick.The American Nightmare has been quite busy with the aforementioned birth of his and Brandi's second child. Rhodes is also filming his part in the live-action Street Fighter movie, having been spotted in Australia for it.Drew McIntyre has called out Cody Rhodes two weeks in a row, confirming that they will feud with each other once The American Nightmare is back. A WWE Championship match between the two has reportedly been listed for Wrestlepalooza later this month, meaning a return is imminent.Depending on whether he is done filming his part, Cody Rhodes could be back in WWE as soon as this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, though, he has not been advertised for any shows until the October 3 edition of the blue brand. This would either mean a near two-month absence or his upcoming return is being kept a surprise. It will be interesting to see which one it is.