  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi shares emotional update days after welcoming their second child

Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi shares emotional update days after welcoming their second child

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:19 GMT
Brandi &amp; Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)
Brandi & Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels, last Friday. The former WWE ring announcer has now issued an emotional update regarding the situation involving their first child, Liberty.

Ad

She wrote a heartfelt post on her official X/Twitter handle. Brandi revealed that her elder daughter has gone "rogue," which means she is acting out. This is a common reaction from young children as they become older siblings for the first time.

Cody Rhodes' wife admitted she lost her patience, but sent a reassuring message that it is normal. She fully believes that Liberty will adapt into the "new big kid role."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out her emotional post below:

"I don't know who needs to hear this but the 1st child goes totally rogue when the 2nd comes along. Your patience wears thin and you wonder what you're doing wrong. I am in this too. Trust that you know your child and that they will adapt into the new big kid role. Love fiercely❤️," she tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Cody and Brandi Rhodes all the best following the birth of their second child together.

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE television since the August 8 episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with John Cena against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in the main event, before the latter sent him head-first into the side of the announce table with a Claymore Kick.

Ad

The American Nightmare has been quite busy with the aforementioned birth of his and Brandi's second child. Rhodes is also filming his part in the live-action Street Fighter movie, having been spotted in Australia for it.

Ad

Drew McIntyre has called out Cody Rhodes two weeks in a row, confirming that they will feud with each other once The American Nightmare is back. A WWE Championship match between the two has reportedly been listed for Wrestlepalooza later this month, meaning a return is imminent.

Depending on whether he is done filming his part, Cody Rhodes could be back in WWE as soon as this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, though, he has not been advertised for any shows until the October 3 edition of the blue brand. This would either mean a near two-month absence or his upcoming return is being kept a surprise. It will be interesting to see which one it is.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications