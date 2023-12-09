WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown
  • Cody Rhodes should not win Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for one sole reason, says veteran

Cody Rhodes should not win Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for one sole reason, says veteran

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Dec 09, 2023 19:14 IST
Should Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?
Should Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes should not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare has been chasing Roman Reigns' title since his return to the Stamford-based company last year. Last January, he won the men's Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Nevertheless, he still revealed his intent to "finish the story."

On a recent episode of his The Brand podcast, Russo addressed whether Rhodes should become champion.

"[Not even Cody Rhodes as champ?] Bro, if it's me and I'm booking, no, bro, Cody Rhodes would not be the champ. Cody Rhodes is not over, bro, with a casual audience. And bro, quite frankly that's not a shot at Cody Rhodes. Nobody's over with the casual audience. If anybody is over with the casual audience, bro, they'd be watching the show. Nobody's [over]. They think they're over with the singing and the dancing ridiculousness. They think they're over. Bro, there's 1.5 million people watching this show. Nobody is over," he said. [38:07 - 38:50]
youtube-cover

Roman Reigns leaving the Stamford-based company after losing his championship to a 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40 is possible, says Freddie Prinze Jr. Check out the details here.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Cody Rhodes' future in the Stamford-based company.

The 47-year-old predicted that The American Nightmare would square off against The Tribal Chief again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, defeat him, and become the new face of the Stamford-based company.

"[You think Cody is gonna win?] I do. I think that's why he came there. I think he's been playing the company guy really really well in this sort of hybrid corporate John Cena style. And I think that's what they're looking for in the modern version of the company, which is owned by TKO I think is the name of the mutual company. And I think that's the kind of buttoned-up look they're going for. So, I think he'll be the next face of the company come WrestleMania," he said.

Bloodline member turning on Roman Reigns following CM Punk's return; Cody Rhodes to capitalize could happen, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Ajoy Sinha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...