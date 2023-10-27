Cody Rhodes wrestles with a cast; wins against former world champion at WWE show

Cody Rhodes has been a revelation since his return to WWE. The American Nightmare is one of the top babyfaces in the company, with many expecting him to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, but recent weeks have not been kind to him, and he might finally have shifted the momentum building up to Crown Jewel.

The former AEW TNT Champion, in the last couple of weeks, has lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles he won with Jey Uso to The Judgment Day before being viciously attacked by Damian Priest on this week's RAW. Rhodes challenged Priest for a match at Crown Jewel, which The Archer of Infamy accepted.

After the match was made official, he was ambushed by the rest of the heel group and seriously hurt his ankle due to an attack with a steel chair courtesy of Mr. Money in the Bank. Priest might have hoped this would give him a significant advantage, but Cody showed his grit as he competed with a hurt ankle in a cast and got the win over The Miz at a WWE Live Event in Cologne, Germany.

The former Intercontinental Champion will hope this win helps him build up a strong momentum leading up to a huge match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. You can check out the results for the entire live event in Cologne here.

Former WWE manager backs Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

Speaking on the Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan thinks WWE will pull the trigger at WrestleMania and have Cody win the title. One of the major reasons behind this is his belief that Roman Reigns will get even more involved with Hollywood, and fans are ready to see Cody as the champion.

"They're gonna let Cody do it. When it's time, and they're all in there together, and they're gonna say, 'Oh, by the way, Roman is going to Hollywood. We're gonna have him [appear] only eight times a year. We have a guy ready, we'd like you to listen to what we have planned,'" Sullivan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Many fans share the same sentiment as The Taskmaster and expect The American Nightmare to complete his story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. However, with other candidates for the job, such as The Rock, it is far from a guarantee. We will have to wait to see who faces The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, with all the top stars vying for the spot.

