"Coming for what we never lost" - Returning superstar sends bold warning ahead of WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar has sent a warning to the Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of tonight's RAW.

This week's show airs live tonight from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. It is the final edition of the red brand before WWE Money in the Bank this weekend at the 02 Arena in London.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the titles and become the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were forced to vacate the titles recently but have an opportunity to win them back at Money in the Bank.

Liv suffered an injury during the May 12th episode of SmackDown. Dakota Kai also tore her ACL during the match and will miss significant time. After Rousey and Baszler's victory on SmackDown, Liv Morgan made her shocking return and confronted the champs alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Liv took to Twitter to deliver a message to the champions before their title match at the premium live event on July 1st:

"Coming for what we never lost. 2x #MITB," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan reveals she idolized WWE Hall of Famer growing up

Liv Morgan recently praised Hall of Famer Lita and disclosed that she idolized her growing up.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions on the April 10th edition of Monday Night RAW. Lita was scheduled to be a part of that match but was attacked backstage. Trish offered to replace Lita in the match but was later revealed to be the attacker and is currently involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch.

In an interview with USA Network, Liv noted that she felt like Lita could be her best friend while watching her perform. She added that she briefly interacted with the Hall of Famer at a signing and has tried connecting with fans ever since:

"I've actually never told her that to Lita yet. But that interaction stuck with me and shaped me and that's something I want to be able to give back to fans — the feeling that I could be their best friend," said Liv Morgan. [H/T: USA Network]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been dominant as of late and could be in store for a lengthy reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Rodriguez can win back the titles they never lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Which team are you rooting for at the premium live event? Let us know in the comments section below.

