Condolences to former WWE star Summer Rae

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking update. The real-life Danielle Moinet revealed that her grandmother passed away.

Summer Rae became a part of World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 and was released from her WWE contract in October 2017. The star returned to the ring at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, but hasn't wrestled since then.

The 41-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news about her grandmother's passing. Summer Rae penned a heartfelt note for Meme, writing that she was heartbroken as Meme was her best friend, and she used to take care of everything for her.

Rae also mentioned that she would try to distract herself with her upcoming projects, but she would still be sad deep down.

"Meme passed away yesterday. I'm so heartbroken. I know she lived such a long amazing life but it doesn't make it any easier. This is super hard for me. She was my best friend. But also the 1st thing I thought about when I woke up...I called her twice a day. Was in charge of everything for her. So it's gonna be a tough transition. I have a really exciting work weekend coming up then swim week. So I'll jump back into work, I'll get back on Instagram. But deep down it'll be there," she wrote.

The real-life Danielle Moinet added that the last six months had not been kind to her as she lost two of her family members.

"...I've been through tremendous loss & grief in the last 6 months. Half of my family has died. That's kinda crazy to think about. But I know God has a plan for me & both my father & grandmother passing is a part of that somehow," she added.

The former WWE star further noted that she did not want to share the news on Instagram for two weeks as she wanted to deal with the grief privately. However, she felt it was the right time to do so.

Check out screenshots of her Instagram Stories below:

Summer Rae gave her thoughts on John Cena's heel turn in WWE

During an interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Summer Rae said she loved that John Cena turned heel on WWE TV because she felt his character change meant something, as it happened after two decades.

"I love heel [John] Cena. I didn't know how much I needed that. And I just think that's a perfect example of staying the course, staying patient [for] two decades of him being a babyface; he finally turns. It means something. I think a lot of times in wrestling nowadays, in WWE, too, people don't have a long-term payoff. They want something short-term. So, that's a great example of—he has waited his whole life [to] turn heel," Rae said.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to former WWE star Summer Rae during this extremely difficult time.

