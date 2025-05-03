Female WWE veteran "needed" to see John Cena's heel turn

The WWE Universe was stunned after John Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years at this year's Elimination Chamber. Recently, veteran Summer Rae opened up about the major shift in The Franchise Player's character.

The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto, Canada. The feud between The American Nightmare and Cena led to the latter becoming a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Summer Rae stated that she loved John Cena's heel turn and was unaware of how much she needed it. She considered it a perfect illustration of long-term patience, noting his two decades as a babyface before the shocking change.

The former WWE star felt this meaningful turn contrasted with the current wrestling trend of prioritizing short-term payoffs.

"I love heel [John] Cena. I didn't know how much I needed that. And I just think that's a perfect example of staying the course, staying patient [for] two decades of him being a babyface; he finally turns. It means something. I think a lot of times in wrestling nowadays, in WWE, too, people don't have a long-term payoff. They want something short-term. So, that's a great example of—he has waited his whole life [to] turn heel," Rae said. [From 03:39 to 04:10]

Check out the full interview below:

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against major name

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton attacked The Face That Runs The Place with a vicious RKO after the latter's promo segment. Later, the arch-rivals came face-to-face on an episode of SmackDown and engaged in a heated verbal battle before a major match was made official.

At the upcoming premium live event, Backlash, on May 10, 2025, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Only time will tell if The Last Real Champion will retain his gold against The Apex Predator at Backlash.

