Condolences to WWE legend Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley became the bearer of bad news earlier today. He recently took to his social media to share heartbreaking family updates.

The Hardcore Legend is known to be a big animal lover, as he has shared numerous photos with his furry companion on social media. Mick Foley's first dog, Jou Jou, sadly passed away on New Year's Eve in 2010.

The Foley family then welcomed a second dog into their lives and named him Randall. Their beloved pet crossed the rainbow bridge after 14 years.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mick Foley bid goodbye to Randall and reminisced about their time with their long-time companion.

"GOODBYE OLD FRIEND It is with a heavy, but grateful heart that we say goodbye to Randall - our beloved pup of 14 years. I am so sad he’s gone, but so grateful for all the joy he brought to our family over his years with us - especially for the six months we shared after his stroke. Those were really good months, and his quality of life was high, up until the final few hours of his life. In those final few hours, we comforted him as best we could, and told him repeatedly how much we loved him. RIP Randall - my beautiful little man."

We at Sportskeeda offer our sincere condolences to the Foley family for their loss.

Mick Foley teases WWE in-ring return

Mick Foley hasn't donned his wrestling boots since the Royal Rumble match in 2012. He recently expressed his desire to come out of retirement for one final match to commemorate his 60th birthday on June 7, 2025.

The WWE Attitude Era legend recently shed nearly 100 pounds, thanks to DDP Yoga.

Mick Foley recently took to his YouTube channel, where he addressed the idea of entering the WWE Royal Rumble match this year.

"I wouldn't say I'm not entering the Royal Rumble, but I'm not entering the Royal Rumble. That's a pretty big leap from what I've been saying. I was in the Nightmare Rumble, I did okay, I had fun... Hold on, let me get this."

Foley may have shut down the possibility, but he later revealed that he received a call from Triple H. Could he be one of the surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this weekend? Only time will tell.

