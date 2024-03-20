Former WWE United States Champion willing to "come out of retirement" to end Mick Foley

Mick Foley has lately been contemplating stepping out of retirement for one last match to mark his 60th birthday next year.

Several names have been thrown into the hat as his potential opponent for a Deathmatch. Chief among them is former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona, who proclaims himself "The Deathmatch King."

Foley has been away from wrestling capacity for nearly a decade. He last donned his wrestling boots outside the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2015.

The WWE Hall of Famer defeated Mickey Gambino in a singles match at the "Night of a Champion" event under OMEGA. Since then, he has stayed true to his in-ring retirement and has rarely gotten physical in the square circle.

Earlier today, Matt Cardona was asked by a fan who he would like to face in a Deathmatch after Mick Foley.

The Indy God responded by saying he had retired from Deathmatch wrestling but would come out of retirement to end the former RAW General Manager:

"I have retired from DEATHMATCH wrestling. But I will come out of retirement to end Mick Foley!" Cardona replied.

Is Mick Foley having second thoughts?

In an interview with Sign-it-Live session, Foley said he would have to lose a lot of weight to get ready for another match.

As things stand, the WWE Hall of Famer is struggling to achieve his body goal, therefore he will make a final decision by early 2025.

"Yeah [I'm looking to do one more match]. But I'd have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight, and it's not falling off like I hoped it would. So I'm gonna have to re-examine where I am at a certain point. It's not about the money. I wanna have a fun match, but I'm having trouble! 'I've been working out; I feel better; moving better, but it's not showing up as of yet on the scale. So I'm not sure. I'll have an answer by the beginning of the year," said Foley.

Foley has also expressed his desire to face Jon Moxley. Will AEW play host to another WWE legend's last hurrah? Only time will tell!

