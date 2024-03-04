Former WWE Superstar continues to push for major match against Mick Foley

Mick Foley is looking to have one more match in his legendary career and a former WWE Superstar wants to be his final opponent.

Foley revealed early last month that he was contemplating doing one final match. He has not wrestled since the 2012 Royal Rumble, but is motivated to have his last match and it's apparently going to be a deathmatch.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared a video on Instagram to explain why he's coming out of retirement to have one more match at the age of 58.

"There is no reason for somebody, at my age and weight, to not be exercising for three straight years," Foley said. "It's embarrassing. It's embarrassing when you're asked in the airport if you need a wheelchair. It's embarrassing to be the guy who is bigger than the chair on the airline. It's something of a paradox that by competing in a death match, I will have a much better life."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona commented on Mick Foley's post and teased being his final opponent in a death match.

Here's the interaction between the two stars:

Screengrab of Matt Cardona commenting on Mick Foley's post on Instagram

It's not the first time Cardona pushed to be Foley's final opponent. He even bragged about being the "Deathmatch King," and why he was the perfect foe for the Hardcore legend.

Expand Tweet

Mick Foley has a dream opponent for his final deathmatch

In an episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley revealed his dream opponent if he was to have a final deathmatch. Foley named Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as the two superstars he would like to face in the gruesome match that made him famous.

"Moxley or Matt Cardona," Foley said. "I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the Deathmatch world that could really make it something cool."

Foley has history with Moxley since there was reportedly a feud planned back in 2011 when the current AEW superstar was at Florida Championship Wrestling. On the other hand, Cardona established himself as one of the best independent wrestlers in the world and has gained a lot of heat from deathmatch fans for calling himself the "Deathmatch King."

Who would you like to see Mick Foley face in the final deathmatch of his career? Share your answers in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!