Condolences to WWE Superstar Luke Gallows

Current WWE Superstar Luke Gallows has shared the sad news of his grandmother's passing on social media.

Gallows has had memorable stints in the company as Imposter Kane, Festus, and, Luke Gallows of The Straight Edge Society before moving on from WWE in 2010 to NJPW. There, he became a member of The Bullet Club. Upon returning to the sports entertainment giant in 2016 with Karl Anderson, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice before leaving again in 2020. He and Anderson made their comebacks in 2022 and aligned with AJ Styles on SmackDown. However, Styles recently left The O.C., and The Good Brothers are currently on NXT.

Luke Gallows recently took to Instagram to share the sad news about his grandmother Barbie:

"Yesterday we laid to rest the most selfless woman that I will ever know in my hometown, Cumberland, MD. Grandma Barbie was the matriarch of our family, a businesswoman, leader, and friend to anyone that she ever met. Rest well Angel, see you on the other side with a glass of red," wrote Gallows.

Check out the WWE star's post below:

After re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, Gallows and Karl Anderson alongside AJ Styles feuded with The Judgment Day that year. Following their rivalry they have made sporadic appearances for the company. This was on account of a clause The Good Brothers had in their contract.

Will The Good Brothers receive an opportunity to qualify for WWE WrestleMania XL?

On the latest episode of RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce dropped a bombshell of news.

At WrestleMania XL in April, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be contested in a six-pack ladder match. Next week's show will feature three tag team bouts to determine who will make it to the sports entertainment spectacular.

The Good Brothers have not been announced yet, but there are two more qualifying matches left. Gallows and Anderson are currently working on the developmental brand however, they could return to the blue brand next week to get a chance to compete on The Show of Shows.

Since December 2023, it appears The Phenomenal One has parted ways with the O.C. Be that as it may, he has also not publicly admitted to it, hinting that the faction could get back in full force down the line.

