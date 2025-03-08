Fans of John Cena may feel betrayed after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, but the man himself has reason to celebrate. The 47-year-old megastar was just named in a prestigious list.

Forbes recently ranked the highest-paid actors of 2024, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson being number one, having earned an estimated $88 million ($103 million gross). Cena is also among the top 20 names on the list.

The 16-time WWE World Champion reportedly earned $23 million ($30 million gross) and was ranked #16:

Congratulations to John Cena, who came in ahead of Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix, and many others as one of the highest-paid actors of 2024.

How did WWE legend John Cena make so much money as an actor last year?

Cena continues to be a "bankable presence in streaming comedies," as you may have seen him in various projects across different platforms. The Hollywood megastar is on his wrestling Farewell Tour, so it remains to be seen if he can achieve the same level of success outside of sports entertainment. Forbes noted:

"Currently on his farewell tour with the WWE, his wrestling home since 2002, the 47-year-old Cena has continued to be a bankable presence in streaming comedies across platforms. In 2024 he starred in Argylle for Apple, Ricky Stanicky for Hulu, and Jackpot! for Amazon, and made appearances in Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2 and in one episode of The Bear."

The Rock became the highest-paid actor of 2024 after earning big bucks through Red One and Moana 2. Interestingly, the two wrestling legends on Forbes' list just happen to be in the same WWE storyline right now.

John Cena shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, forming an alliance with The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused to "sell his soul." Cena is set to face Rhodes during the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event.

