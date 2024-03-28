Congratulations to Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya

WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, has been given another major award for her performance as a shotput athlete.

Brock Lesnar's name was allegedly linked to the lawsuit against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant. He is barely featured in the WWE 2K24 video game and has not been referenced on WWE television in recent months. Lesnar's last appearance in the company was at SummerSlam 2023 and he shook The American Nightmare's hand after losing to him.

Colorado State University's Track and Field Instagram account announced that Mya Lesnar has been named the 2024 Mountain West Indoor Female Athlete of the Year. You can check out the Instagram post below.

"𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄. 𝐎𝐅. 𝐓𝐇𝐄. 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑. 😤 Mya racks up another accolade, this time being named the 2024 Mountain West Indoor Female Athlete of the Year! Congrats, Mya! #Stalwart x #IndoorRams"

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Bron Breakker taking Brock Lesnar's spot

Former WWE SmackDown GM Teddy Long recently discussed Bron Breakker seemingly taking Brock Lesnar's spot in the company.

There were reports following the Royal Rumble that Lesnar was supposed to be in the 30-man match but Bron Breakker took his place. Paul Heyman served as The Advocate for Lesnar for many years and was spotted chatting with Breakker on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that Breakker is ready to take Lesnar's spot and that he is who people should be talking about.

"That's what I was getting at too, just what Bill (Apter) was saying. We already know Brock is out. Okay, we already know that, that is done. So why not talk about Bron. That's who we need to be talking about. We need to be talking about the guy that is gonna come in and step in in that spot right there. People already know Brock, let that go." [1:32 onwards]

Brock Lesnar has accumulated millions of fans over the years as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if he ever appears in the company again.

