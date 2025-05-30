Congratulations to former WWE star Emma

Former WWE Superstar Emma made a major announcement today on social media. The veteran was released by the promotion in September 2023.

Emma, now known as Tenille Dashwood, took to her Instagram today to make a huge announcement. The Australian star announced that she had officially become a United States citizen and discussed her journey as a professional wrestler.

"I’m officially a U.S. citizen! 🇺🇸 As a kid, I dreamed of traveling to America and becoming a WWE Superstar. At 19, I moved overseas, leaving behind my family and everything I’d ever known to chase that dream. By 22, I signed my first WWE contract and moved to the U.S. on an entertainment visa. From there, I earned an extraordinary athlete visa, then a green card—all while working hard and living out my dream," she wrote.

She added that she met her husband, former WWE Superstar Riddick Moss, while working with the company, and the happy couple had a child together earlier this year.

"Along the way, I met my now-husband Mike, and we got married in Hawaii last year. And just this March, we welcomed our beautiful son into the world. None of this would’ve been possible without the opportunity to live and work in this country. It truly feels like the American Dream," she added.

You can check out her message in the Instagram post below:

The veteran's last WWE match was a loss to Shayna Baszler on the July 10, 2023, episode of RAW. Shayna Baszler was also released by the promotion earlier this year.

Emma discusses her plans after being released by WWE

Emma recently shared her plans after being released by WWE in 2023. Riddick Moss was also released by the company a couple of years ago.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the 36-year-old admitted that she was disappointed with her last run in the company and noted that she didn't have any plans following her departure.

"I will say I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went. But I do think I had a lot more to contribute. I had very high hopes when I returned, and it just didn't turn out the way that I would have liked. But in saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren't being used, you know. So when we finally got released, we were like, Okay, let's go do the things we want. And that has been very exciting... So it would be hard for me to say I'm done with wrestling. But in that same instance, I am not actively pursuing anything or don't have a plan moving forward at this point, either." [H/T - CVV]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Emma in the world of professional wrestling.

