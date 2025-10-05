Congratulations to former WWE star Shotzi

Shotzi's nearly six-year run with WWE came to an end earlier in May, as the Stamford-based promotion did not renew her contract. Currently, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is entertaining fans on the independent circuit. Interestingly, the 33-year-old star has shared a personal update that has captured the attention of fans.Recently, Shotzi Blackheart appeared on Paige's Rulebreakers with Saraya, where she talked about a variety of topics from professional wrestling to her personal life.Speaking at one point, Shotzi said that she and her husband have applied for the adoption process. &quot;We have signed up for adoption, yeah, we did, the adoption process is so long, and like I don't intend, like I mean if it happened, it happens, and I would take a child right now, but like I know the adoption process is long, so I was like, let's just put our, you know i am so spontenous f*** it. I am like, whatever happens happens. Well, you are going on the road, baby,&quot; she said.Check out the Instagram reel from the podcast below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda congratulate Blackheart for the same.Shotzi explained why she doesn't want to be back in WWE right awaySpeaking in the same interview with former AEW and WWE star Saraya (aka Paige), when asked whether she would return to World Wrestling Entertainment, Blackheart said that she wouldn't head back to the Stamford-based promotion immediately. The star said she is having fun in the indies and wants to grind more and make a name for herself, so when she finally returns to WWE, they will be forced to use her on TV.&quot;Not right now. Just because like I am having so much fun on the indies and I think I just need more time to do me and have fun before I go in there. Because I just want to make so much noise here doing me, to where I would go back there and just be undeniable. Like they couldn’t throw me into catering, they have to use me. I want them to be forced to utilize me.&quot;It will be interesting to see how well Blackheart crafts her pro wrestling career outside the bright lights of WWE.