Congratulations to former WWE star Shotzi

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 05, 2025 01:26 GMT
Shotzi Blackheart if former WWE superstar! (Credit: Shotzi
Shotzi is a former one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. (Credit: Shotzi's IG)

Shotzi's nearly six-year run with WWE came to an end earlier in May, as the Stamford-based promotion did not renew her contract. Currently, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is entertaining fans on the independent circuit. Interestingly, the 33-year-old star has shared a personal update that has captured the attention of fans.

Ad

Recently, Shotzi Blackheart appeared on Paige's Rulebreakers with Saraya, where she talked about a variety of topics from professional wrestling to her personal life.

Speaking at one point, Shotzi said that she and her husband have applied for the adoption process.

"We have signed up for adoption, yeah, we did, the adoption process is so long, and like I don't intend, like I mean if it happened, it happens, and I would take a child right now, but like I know the adoption process is long, so I was like, let's just put our, you know i am so spontenous f*** it. I am like, whatever happens happens. Well, you are going on the road, baby," she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out the Instagram reel from the podcast below:

Ad

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Blackheart for the same.

Shotzi explained why she doesn't want to be back in WWE right away

Speaking in the same interview with former AEW and WWE star Saraya (aka Paige), when asked whether she would return to World Wrestling Entertainment, Blackheart said that she wouldn't head back to the Stamford-based promotion immediately.

The star said she is having fun in the indies and wants to grind more and make a name for herself, so when she finally returns to WWE, they will be forced to use her on TV.

Ad
"Not right now. Just because like I am having so much fun on the indies and I think I just need more time to do me and have fun before I go in there. Because I just want to make so much noise here doing me, to where I would go back there and just be undeniable. Like they couldn’t throw me into catering, they have to use me. I want them to be forced to utilize me."

It will be interesting to see how well Blackheart crafts her pro wrestling career outside the bright lights of WWE.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications