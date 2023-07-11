Congratulations to former WWE star Xia Brookside

In one of the most delightful news of the day, former WWE star Xia Brookside revealed her wedding date.

The 24-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years, where she performed on NXT UK. She did not win any championships during her time with the company and was released from her contract after the announcement of NXT UK going into hiatus and the upcoming launch of NXT Europe.

However, in one of the most heartwarming news transcending the wrestling fraternity, Xia took to Twitter to reveal that she's getting married today.

She got engaged to pro wrestler Sean Kustom in June last year, and the duo are set to tie the knot after over a year.

Xia Brookside talked about life outside of WWE

Trained by her father, Robbie Brookside, Xia competed for various promotions on the Independent Circuit before joining WWE. She returned to Japanese promotion Stardom after getting released from the global juggernaut in 2022.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year-old opened up about life outside of WWE:

"The first place I call was All-Star Wrestling. It's not on the scale the Legends show was. But it's the town shows, it's the camps, it's where I started, it's where I first watched wrestling. I feel like everyone has their home, and for me, that's my home. So I was like, 'I'm gonna go back there, I'm gonna have fun, I'm gonna re-trigger my love, I'm gonna re-find myself.' Everything is on a different scale, but what you get from them can be the same," she said.

Xai recently announced that she'll be moving to the United States and is open for bookings. The 24-year-old is a talented young star who has competed against the likes of Piper Niven and Toni Storm during her time on NXT UK.

Sportskeeda Wrestling community extends its heartiest congratulations to the couple.

