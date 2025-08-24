Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Darren Young

Many wrestlers have struggled with addiction over the years. Former WWE Superstar Darren Young recently shared a positive update on his journey to sobriety.Fred Rosser spent most of his wrestling career competing in the Stamford-based promotion (2005-17), where he found his footing as a member of the original Nexus. Later, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Titus O'Neil as The Prime Time Players.Although Mr. No Days Off failed to make an impact in singles competition, his brief time with Bob Backlund as his manager became the highlight during the tail end of his WWE tenure.Since leaving his old stomping grounds, the 41-year-old has continued to wrestle on the independent circuit and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.Earlier today, Darren Young took to his Instagram handle to announce that he's celebrating eight years of sobriety this month.&quot;This August marks 8 years alcohol-free. I’m letting the sun kiss me today instead of Tito’s Vodka. 😝 For years, I was a functioning alcoholic in @WWE—never sloppy, ALWAYS in control, but my memories are a blur. Sobriety has given me clarity, freedom, and strength. If you’re fighting your own battle, know this: hard work shines brighter than any drink ever could baby YEET 😝.&quot; You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate Darren Young on reaching a huge personal milestone.Will The Nexus get back together in WWE?Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Heath Slater expressed his desire to reform the Nexus in WWE, asking Chief Content Officer Triple H to pick up the phone.&quot;Trust me, I know. CM Punk's there, even like guys that was filtering in and out, like brother. Darren Young doesn't have a contract. I don't have a contract. P.J. [Justin Gabriel] don't have a contract. Tarver don't have a contract. DB [Daniel Bryan] is in AEW, but he can get placed with Punk, you know, Wade Barrett, you know, like the people are there. It's just, 'Hey, man, pick up the phone call. My number hasn't changed.&quot;Wade Barrett is the only remaining member of the OG Nexus in the Stamford-based promotion today.The group was rumored to return at WrestleMania 36, but the plans fell through because of the pandemic. Will fans ever see them under the same roof again? Only time will tell.