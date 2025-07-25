  • home icon
  Congratulations go out to former WWE star Baron Corbin!

Congratulations go out to former WWE star Baron Corbin!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 25, 2025 12:56 GMT
Baron Corbin on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Baron Corbin on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, aka Tom Pestock, as he's proving his talent outside the squared circle and in a different league.

Baron Corbin (now Bishop Dyer) had a lengthy career in the Stamford-based promotion following his switch from the NFL. The Lone Wolf spent over a decade as a performer under two WWE regimes. Unfortunately, the company decided not to renew his contract, and it expired in November 2024.

Apart from professional wrestling, Pestock has embarked on a career in jiu-jitsu, and recently, he added some gold to his name. The 40-year-old star at the recent Pan IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship won two gold medals. He won the Master 3 Ultra-Heavyweight and Open Class at purple belt at the recent event. You can check out the entire result on their site here.

"Double gold today!!! All subs!" Pestock tweeted on X.

Baron Corbin wants major WWE name to retire as champion

Baron Corbin is no longer working in the Stamford-based promotion and has built his name as a wrestler on the independent circuit for a while. Meanwhile, Corbin, alongside a few veterans and industry legends, has given his take on the current product.

Speaking on Busted Open, the former United States Champion wants to see John Cena retire in December with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Moreover, he wants The Franchise Player to remain a heel until his retirement from wrestling and also desires that management hold a tournament for the title leading up to WrestleMania.

"I want to see [John] Cena retire as a heel with the title. That's my opinion. I want to see him walk out of Boston or wherever he does his last show with the title over his back, and we never see it again. And then we get an awesome tournament of every WWE Superstar. A six-month tournament always culminating at WrestleMania for the title that two people have fought for six months to get to. I would love that story," Corbin said.
Corbin currently works in MLW and won the MLW World Tag Team Championship with Donovan Dijak.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
