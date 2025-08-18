Congratulations to Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Congratulations to former WWE superstar and current TNA star Nic Nemeth, FKA Dolph Ziggler, on completing a massive accomplishment in his career, putting him in an elite category of wrestlers. The former World Champion commented on this big moment.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has found a new lease on life in his wrestling career after signing with TNA. He has been grateful to the promotion for giving him a chance, and he seems to be doing better than ever after so many years in the wrestling business.As Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, celebrated 21 years of his wrestling career, we send a hearty congratulations. He posted about it on Twitter, seemingly referencing the day he signed a contract with WWE 21 years ago in 2004:Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, has taken an interesting stance amidst the WWE-TNA partnership.When the WWE-TNA partnership was announced, Nic Nemeth likely didn't expect to be in a position where he would be a part of the company that was once considered WWE's biggest competitor. But he has taken his role very seriously now that he is a veteran wrestler in the TNA locker room. Even though he hasn't been with the company long, he views his backstage role as being especially important after the WWE-TNA partnership.Speaking to Jonathan Coachman on Busted Open, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said that while he is secure in his spot, he doesn't want any TNA star to be stomped over and taken advantage of:&quot;I know I'm not letting anyone take my spot. I'm watching out for our locker room that they are not getting stomped over and taken advantage of. Because that aspect of our relationship is very real.&quot;It's interesting because now, two WWE superstars hold the biggest championships in TNA, as Trick Williams is the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, while Jacy Jayne is the Knockouts Champion. Trick Williams overcame a huge obstacle recently, but Jacy Jayne has to take on Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) at NXT Heatwave in a defense of the Knockouts title. WWE fans seem to believe that at some point, both titles must go back to full-time TNA superstars.