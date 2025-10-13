Congratulations To WWE Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Congratulations are in order to reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera made history at Crown Jewel: Perth after beating WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Speaking on Monday's episode of RAW in Perth, Australia, Vaquer told the crowd that she feels blessed after becoming the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Champion. She also claimed that she's the first person in WWE history to win four titles in one calendar year.Vaquer won the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day in February after beating Fallon Henley. She became a double champion by beating Giulia for the NXT Women's Title at Roadblock one month later.La Primera was called up to the main roster in May and began rising the ranks quickly. She won the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza and added the Women's Crown Jewel on Saturday. Stephanie Vaquer is truly having one of the biggest years in WWE history. She has only been pinned twice in 2025, and both happened in NXT against Shotzi and Jacy Jayne. Stephanie Vaquer is the first female WWE star to accomplish the featStephanie Vaquer is the first female WWE star to win four titles in one year. However, she's not the only star to accomplish the feat in the last two decades. Edge and The Miz both won four championships in 2009 and 2010, respectively.The Rated R-Superstar began 2009 by beating Jeff Hardy for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. He would lose it at Elimination Chamber the next month, but he immediately bounced back by winning the World Heavyweight Title that same night. Edge also won the WWE Tag Team and World Tag Team Championships in June with Chris Jericho. His year ended prematurely after tearing his Achilles tendon at a house show, forcing Jericho to find another tag team partner.On the other hand, The Miz started 2010 by winning the WWE Tag Team and World Tag Team Titles with the Big Show. He became a triple champion since he was holding the United States Championship when it happened. After losing all three titles by May, The Miz regained the U.S. Title the following month. The fourth and final championship he won in 2010 was the WWE Championship, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton.