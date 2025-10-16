Congratulations to WWE legend Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to make a major personal announcement. The Oracle sent a message highlighting a massive achievement outside the world of professional wrestling.Paul Heyman is one of the greatest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. After elevating Roman Reigns' character and The Bloodline storyline, Heyman joined forces with Seth Rollins to form The Vision alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The former Paul E. Dangerously is now focused on providing his services to Breakker and Reed after they turned on Rollins on this week's RAW.Congratulations are in order, as Paul Heyman has achieved a major feat in his business outside the world of professional wrestling. The legend recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and Emmy winner Mitchell Stuart have announced a strategic partnership between his company, Looking4Larry, and Stuart's company, MCM Studios, to create a &quot;full service production destination&quot; in New York City.&quot;#BreakingNews: As first confirmed in a @HollywoodReporter exclusive article, @WWE Hall of Famer @PaulHeyman and Emmy/Clio winner @MStuartHQL4L have announced a strategic partnership between @Looking4LarryOfficial and @MCMCreative.Productions — creating a technology-forward, full-service production destination in New York City with multiple soundstages, world-class post, and end-to-end creative under one roof,&quot; he wrote.Check out Heyman's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins praised Paul Heyman on WWE RAWBefore getting betrayed by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman after the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins cut a promo at the start of the show. During the segment, The Visionary praised Heyman, calling the latter the undisputed GOAT of WWE.The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he was blessed to have The Oracle in his corner.&quot;While tonight is about me. I wanna take a moment to recognize the greatness that is standing in this ring. The greatness that I have assembled. First, his name is Paul Heyman... You came to me in a moment of need. I took you in, and with my vision, together we have solidified you as the undisputed GOAT. Sir, I'm a blessed man for being in your presence. [Proceeds to hug and kiss Heyman's forehead]. Ain't no shame, baby. Ain't no shame in that. That's love,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Paul Heyman's future in The Vision.