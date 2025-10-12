  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE legends The Hardy Boyz

Congratulations to WWE legends The Hardy Boyz

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 12, 2025 08:53 GMT
The Hardy Boyz recently made history [Image credits: Matt Hardy
The Hardy Boyz recently made history [Image credits: Matt Hardy's Instagram]

WWE legends The Hardy Boyz have recently achieved a massive feat in the world of professional wrestling. The popular tag team is currently on a roll.

The Hardy Boyz have been at the top of their game for decades and are still going strong in the pro wrestling world. After making history at NXT vs. TNA Showdown by winning the NXT Tag Team Championship, Jeff and Matt have recently won another title.

The legendary duo recently defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) at the HOG With Glory Comes Pride event to become the new House of Glory Tag Team Champions. They now hold the TNA World Tag Team Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, the 4th Rope Tag Team Championship, and the HOG Tag Team Title.

Congratulations are in order, as The Hardy Boyz have now become quadruple champions after their massive HOG Tag Team Championship win.

WWE star Nathan Frazer sent a message after The Hardy Boyz won the NXT Tag Team Championship

After The Hardy Boyz won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT vs. TNA Showdown, Nathan Frazer took to X/Twitter to congratulate the legends. The star also teased a possible feud between Fraxiom and Jeff & Matt in the future.

"It was only a matter of time. Congratulations to The Hardy Boyz for winning the NXT Tag Team Championships🙏🏼 See you down the road!" wrote Nathan Frazer on behalf of Fraxiom.

Many want The Hardy Boyz to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment once again for a final run in the company before their eventual retirement. Jeff and Matt are currently enjoying their time in TNA Wrestling, and it seems unlikely that they will leave the promotion anytime soon. However, looking at the current partnership between TNA and WWE, they could join the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Hardy Boyz's future in WWE.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
