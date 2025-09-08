  • home icon
Congratulations to WWE star AJ Lee! 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 08, 2025 05:52 GMT
AJ Lee is back

AJ Lee has returned to WWE after more than a decade away, and the wrestling world still hasn't stopped buzzing from the euphoria created by her comeback. Amid all the hype, the fact that the former Divas Champion is also celebrating 15 years of her WWE debut seems to have gone unnoticed by many fans.

The sports entertainment juggernaut had dropped several hints about Lee's impending return, which finally came to fruition at last week's SmackDown in Chicago. She showed up in the final minutes of the episode to align with her husband and hometown hero, CM Punk, to set up their match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before WWE makes the announcement regarding AJ Lee's return match. Lee has another reason to celebrate, as today, September 7th, marks the 15th anniversary of her WWE debut. The former Divas Champion participated in the third season of NXT when the black and silver brand was still a reality show.

Alongside Lee, Naomi also debuted on the same day as part of NXT. Both would go on to achieve the highest of highs in WWE during their careers.

AJ Lee is in WWE for the long run

Considering AJ Lee had been away from the business for a decade, there was concern whether her return would be restricted to only a handful of appearances.

However, a report by BodySlam soon after put all the rumors to rest as it was noted that Lee had signed a long-term deal that would make her a full-time member of the roster. Lee has also been announced to appear on RAW this week, where she and CM Punk might officially lay down a challenge to Rollins and Lynch.

Edited by Neda Ali
