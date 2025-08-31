  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE star Seth Rollins

Congratulations to WWE star Seth Rollins

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 31, 2025 07:38 GMT
Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision [Image credits: WWE India
Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision [Image credits: WWE India's and Rollins' Instagram handles]

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has recently achieved a major milestone in his professional wrestling career. The Visionary is one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion.

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his world title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Although there are some incredible names in the bout, The Visionary is the favorite to win the match as he will most likely have backup from his teammates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Congratulations are in order, as Rollins recently completed a major milestone in his professional wrestling career. According to Seth's Black and Brave Wrestling Academy's official Instagram handle, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his professional wrestling debut alongside Marek Brave 22 years ago today.

Seth Rollins also took to his Instagram Stories to react to this milestone with a three-word message. The Visionary highlighted that it was massive news for him.

"News to me!!!!" he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Seth Rollins' biggest WWE rival had some huge praise for him

During a recent edition of ESPN's First Take, Seth Rollins' arch nemesis, CM Punk, said that although he did not like saying nice things about The Visionary, he still believed that the latter was a "hell of a competitor."

The Second City Saint added that he felt Rollins was the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a reason.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will be able to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
