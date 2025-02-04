Congratulations to WWE star Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is one of the last remaining active WWE legends from the Attitude Era. She is celebrating her 25th anniversary in pro wrestling this year, so congratulations are in order for her.

The Canadian native started her wrestling career with the Stamford-based promotion in early 2000.

She was instrumental in helping break down barriers for other female wrestlers in WWE. She also racked up the Women's Championship seven times, with one of her reigns lasting a record-setting 448 days before she retired as champion. Over the years, Stratus has continued to make occasional appearances and has remained a semi-retired wrestler.

She recently returned during the Women's Royal Rumble, entering the match at Number 25. She lasted nearly 15 minutes in the match, eliminating Candice LeRae before being outsmarted by Nia Jax.

Earlier today, Trish Stratus took to her official Instagram handle to share some unseen photos of herself from Royal Rumble this past weekend. She also expressed gratitude to her fans with a heartwarming caption reading:

"Walking into my 25th anniversary year like …‘Twas fun to Rumble! You guys always make me feel so at home and I love and appreciate every one of you! #RoyalRumble #Trish25."

What's next for Trish Stratus in WWE?

Trish Stratus appears to be back for one last run ahead of WrestleMania 41.

With the Elimination Chamber set to take place from her home country of Canada on March 1, fans have been speculating about the possibility of the WWE Hall of Famer wrestling at the marquee event.

She recently put out a poll on her Instagram story, asking fans if they would be interested in seeing her face Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber next month.

Jax crushed Stratus' dream of punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41. It's only fitting that she faces The Irresistible Force in front of her fans and takes her revenge.

