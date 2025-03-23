Congratulations to WWE Superstar Naomi

Naomi continues to soar to new heights in WWE. She recently reached a personal landmark and has now shared an interesting reaction on social media.

The Glow has had a roller coaster ride with the Stamford-based promotion. The real-life Bloodline member burned bridges with the company when she infamously walked out of WWE with Sasha Banks a few years ago.

Naomi, however, buried the hatchet and came back to her old stomping grounds last year. She hasn't looked back ever since and is currently in the midst of a deeply personal rivalry with Jade Cargill ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Earlier today, an X user shared a post about Naomi crossing the landmark of 1000 matches in WWE. Thus, congratulations are in order for the former Women's Champion.

She shared a cryptic reaction to the news by dropping a warning emoji.

Check out her tweet below:

Rikishi breaks silence on Naomi's heel turn in WWE

Naomi was exposed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker at Elimination Chamber. She finally confessed to her wrongdoings on the following episode of SmackDown, which saw Bianca Belair end things with her partner.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his reaction to his daughter-in-law's heel turn.

The Samoan Stinker said he would like to speak to both women and help them reconcile.

"I'm baffled just like everybody else. I'm hurt, I'm confused, and I posted up a photo with all four of us [Big 3]. I love these girls, both unconditionally. But to see this happening in front of the whole world, I'm confused, and I feel like I'm torn apart between the two. What is it that a father can do to make this right amongst these ladies? They d*mn near want to kill each other, and I'm just like everybody else; I've yet to get a chance to sit down. I want to talk to both of them," Fatu said

As of this writing, the situation between Naomi and Jade Cargill has gotten out of control. The Glow cost The Storm her match on SmackDown last night, leading to her first singles defeat in WWE.

It looks like the two women will settle the score at WrestleMania 41.

