Congratulations to WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso!

Jey and Jimmy Uso are two of the most beloved names on WWE's roster today, and they command great reactions from fans in every arena they step into. This is a result of their relentless hard work over the past several years, and now the duo is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their main roster debut in the global juggernaut.
Though they began their run in WWE as tag team wrestlers, the last few years have seen them transitioning into singles stars. While Jey is firmly at the mountain in the company as the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, Jimmy performs on SmackDown, where he's among the most popular babyfaces.
A popular social media user recently posted a picture revealing that The Usos had completed 15 years on WWE's main roster. The duo, alongside Tamina, debuted on RAW on May 24, 2010, and took out The Hart Dynasty.
Check out the post below:
WWE veteran Teddy Long thinks Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event
On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Teddy Long previewed Jey Uso's upcoming World Heavyweight Title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. Long feels WWE should avoid having Gunther interfere and ensure Jey secures a clean win to build his credibility.
"I agree. I also say Jey Uso. I don't agree with interference from. Gunther because that's gonna make him look weak. I think they're gonna let him go over and you beat Logan Paul clean," said Teddy Long.
Over on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso has suffered major setbacks in the last two weeks. He first failed to qualify for the upcoming MITB match after losing a three-way contest last week. Big Jim fell short on the latest SmackDown, too, where he and Rey Fenix lost a tag team match to Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him in the coming weeks.