Congratulations to WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso!

Jey and Jimmy Uso are two of the most beloved names on WWE's roster today, and they command great reactions from fans in every arena they step into. This is a result of their relentless hard work over the past several years, and now the duo is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their main roster debut in the global juggernaut.

Ad

Though they began their run in WWE as tag team wrestlers, the last few years have seen them transitioning into singles stars. While Jey is firmly at the mountain in the company as the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, Jimmy performs on SmackDown, where he's among the most popular babyfaces.

A popular social media user recently posted a picture revealing that The Usos had completed 15 years on WWE's main roster. The duo, alongside Tamina, debuted on RAW on May 24, 2010, and took out The Hart Dynasty.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran Teddy Long thinks Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Teddy Long previewed Jey Uso's upcoming World Heavyweight Title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. Long feels WWE should avoid having Gunther interfere and ensure Jey secures a clean win to build his credibility.

Ad

"I agree. I also say Jey Uso. I don't agree with interference from. Gunther because that's gonna make him look weak. I think they're gonna let him go over and you beat Logan Paul clean," said Teddy Long.

Expand Tweet

Over on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso has suffered major setbacks in the last two weeks. He first failed to qualify for the upcoming MITB match after losing a three-way contest last week. Big Jim fell short on the latest SmackDown, too, where he and Rey Fenix lost a tag team match to Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More