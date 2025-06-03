Controversial backstage figure couldn't say no to Vince McMahon, says ex-WWE writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, a controversial backstage figure in the sports entertainment juggernaut couldn't say no to Vince McMahon. He gave an insight into the unfortunate situation.

Ad

The controversial figure is none other than the 62-year-old John Laurinaitis, who was in WWE in a prominent backstage role for 21 years. He was essentially Vince McMahon's right-hand man, and he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, Laurinaitis was dropped from Grant's lawsuit after agreeing to co-operate with her side against McMahon.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said that Laurinaitis was in a position where he just couldn't say no to McMahon due to the power he had over him:

Ad

Trending

"Listen, bro, first of all, John Laurinaitis has a lot of skeletons in his closet, he scr**ed a lot of people, he wasn't a nice guy. But let's put ourselves in his shoes. Vince McMahon is the boss, and he's very powerful. Laurinaitis is making a lot of money. When you're in that type of situation, the boss has power over you. Maybe the boss is asking you to do things you don't want to do or morally wouldn't do, but you know your job is on the line. (6:14-6:58)

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

A WWE veteran claims that he always expected John Laurinaitis to turn on Vince McMahon

In a surprising update on the entire John Laurinaitis situation, it was reported by PWInsider that the 62-year-old has been dismissed from the Janel Grant case, and a lawsuit can't be filed against him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a recent episode of BroDown, legendary wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell said he didn't blame Laurinaitis for turning on McMahon. However, he didn't mince his words when it came to Laurinaitis:

"But I always thought that he was gonna do that. If he got an opportunity to do it, he was going to. And who can blame him? What has Vince done for him except keep him around for 10 years while he stooged off and that's all he was. I didn't even think he was that good at wrestling if you listen to him. He just took other people's ideas and threw his stuff in there." [From 16:50 onwards]

Ad

The entire affair is incredibly messy, and it should be noted that the only reason Laurinaitis is in this position is because of his decision to assist in providing evidence against Vince McMahon.

Laurinaitis is a highly controversial figure in the WWE sphere, and legends like Teddy Long have made their negative feelings known about the man who worked as a backstage figure for 21 years.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More