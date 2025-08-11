Controversial Chris Park segment on WWE: Unreal defended by Jeff Jarrett; TNA Hall of Famer explains why

Chris Park made a brief appearance on WWE: Unreal, which became a source of controversy involving Bruce Prichard. However, WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett explained why the segment wasn't a big deal while praising his former colleague.

On the first episode of WWE: Unreal, the main focus was the company's partnership with Netflix. It centered on RAW's debut on the streaming platform as part of their multi-year agreement. The main event of the show was CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, which was produced by Park. However, the match went over the allowed time, which was criticized by Bruce Prichard.

Chris Park, the man formerly known as Abyss in TNA, had an awkward moment with WWE's Executive Director before William Regal ensured that everything was good.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett doesn't care about Prichard's reaction. Jarrett explained that the executive is always playing a heel character while putting the spotlight on Park and his dedication to learning every day.

"So, Bruce is a heel. Who gives a sh*t? At the end of the day, Chris Park, I love him. I've experienced all sides of it. That man right there is the most coachable athlete that I have ever been around because he will do it till he doesn't think he has it right, knows he got it right. So, I can't compliment enough, and it's pretty cool. That dude's doing the main event, producing the main event," Jarrett said. [11:13 - 11:35]

Jeff Jarrett and Chris Park worked together and wrestled for years in TNA Wrestling. They were inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Update on reaction to Chris Park apologizing to Bruce Prichard on WWE: Unreal

While many fans felt sympathetic for Chris Park after watching him apologize to Bruce Prichard on WWE: Unreal, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer revealed that Park is well-known backstage for worrying and overthinking a lot of stuff.

"When I watched it, at first I felt so bad for the guy, and then I thought, am I kind of being a mark? And then I asked around, and it was like, nope. That's that guy. He's a super, super nice guy, but man, he's always worried and he's always panicking," Alvarez said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Park joined WWE as a producer in 2019 after 17 years with TNA Wrestling. He has never wrestled for the company, but he recently made his debut for the WWE 2K video game franchise.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit My World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

