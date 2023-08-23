Controversial Logan Paul press conference draws cheeky response from former WWE Champion

A recent controversial press conference featuring Logan Paul drew a cheeky response from a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre was absent from WWE television for several weeks since WrestleMania. However, he recently made his return and challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite McIntyre's best efforts, he wasn't able to overcome Gunther. However, since then, the Scottish Warrior has kept himself busy teaming up in-ring with Matt Riddle, while also making cheeky comments on social media.

Recently, a press conference was held to promote the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, as well as the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis bout. During the press conference, Fury's father, John Fury, lost it and went on a rant, before kicking the tables and almost getting into a brawl with KSI.

Following the press conference, Drew had a bit of a cheeky response to what went down.

"See, it’s not just in wrestling where press conferences and contract signings descend into chaos"

Check out the tweet here:

Logan Paul hits back at Dillon Danis for insulting his fiancé

Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023 at the Misfits x DAZN. Given the nature of the participants involved, things were expected to get personal and quickly it did.

Danis has done his best to get under his future opponent's skin by sharing personal photos of Logan's fiancé, Nina Agdal, with some of her former partners. The Maverick was not one to take this lying down, and he hit back at Danis during a recent interview with Boxing Social, where he stated that Dillon can try to throw all the insults he wanted, but Paul remained unfazed.

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social wringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, fiancée is."

He further added:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me... ever. We're in a great fu*king place. It's the love of my life. Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

Given how intense this fight is turning into, it will be certainly interesting to see who has the last laugh after the bout.

