Controversial star discusses WWE treatment of Omos: "I don't know why"

A controversial former WWE star recently opened up about how the company is treating Omos. The Nigerian Giant returned to the ring at TripleMania XXXIII and went viral for his interaction with Microman.

One of the biggest WWE stars today based on his sheer size is Omos, who has not been wrestling on television since last year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He spent the entire January in Japan, performing at Pro Wrestling NOAH and even winning the GHC Tag Team Titles with Jack Morris.

After returning to the United States, The Nigerian Giant remained on the sidelines until his surprising return at TripleMania XXXIII last week. He participated and won the Copa Bardahl, but the most talked about moment from the match was his "faceoff" with the 3-foot-3 Microman.

Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Oddysey Jones discussed the way the company has booked Omos. Jones believes that there's more to being a giant for the 7-foot-3 behemoth because of his real-life personality.

"He has such a great personality. He’s built as a monster because he's a large black man. And unfortunately, in this world, large Black man or King Kong. I don't know why. ... I get that he's large, but he has so much personality. If you let him get it out, and if you don't put him in that box and you allow him to kind of be himself, I think he'll grow to that as time goes," Jones said.

Odyssey Jones was famously released back in September after domestic abuse allegations surfaced online. Jones would later get an injunction against his accuser and resumed his pro wrestling career on the independent circuit.

Omos officially an AAA superstar

Following his return at TripleMania XXXIII and his Copa Bardahl win, WWE began selling new merchandise for Omos. He's now being built as an AAA Superstar, which means he might be wrestling for the promotion full-time.

His appearance was well-received by the crowd, and his moment with Microman had millions of impressions online. At just 33 years old, he's still quite young and hasn't reached his potential. He's an attraction due to his size, while his personality could shine if he gets more chances to showcase it.

Please credit Generation of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription in the first part of the article.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More