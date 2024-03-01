Controversial star has a lot of dirt on Vince McMahon & John Cena, says former WWE Tag Team Champion

The recent allegations made against Vince McMahon made it clear that there are a lot of skeletons in his closet. According to former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree, a controversial ex-WWE Superstar may have a lot of dirt on Mr. McMahon and John Cena.

While speaking on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree was highly critical of John Cena's response to the allegations made against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant. He outright said that Cena was defending him because he knew that without Mr. McMahon, he would not have reached the level he did. Labeling Cena's response as "politically correct," Dupree stated that this was the reason he was chosen as WWE's golden boy.

Referring to controversial ex-WWE Superstar Ryback, Dupree said that "where there's smoke, there's fire" and suggested that Ryback had dirt on Vince McMahon and John Cena.

"Guess what? A lot of people don't like Ryan Reeves (Ryback). Maybe he does believe his own bulls**t and all of that. Thinks he's bigger than he is. But where there's smoke, there's fire. And he's got some dirt on those people and he probably knows more than I do. A lot of those guys have skeletons in their closet. Look, for years and years and years we thought Hogan was the man, say your prayers and eat your vitamins. There's a lot of shady s**t he's been up to, right? I don't know, it's going to be an interesting few months ahead. Wait before WrestleMania, that's all I can say," Rene Dupree said. [9:13 - 10:00]

Ryback, as you may know, has essentially been blacklisted by WWE.

You can watch the full video below:

What the future has in store for Mr. McMahon remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle opened up on the differences between the Vince McMahon and Triple H regime

Expand Tweet

There seemed to be an instant difference in the on-screen product as well as the backstage morale following Vince McMahon's resignation in 2022. While there were allegations that he was using Bruce Prichard as a proxy figure, Triple H was handed the keys to the creative direction, with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel reportedly making him the head of creative and giving him authority over Mr. McMahon.

While speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle explained how things were much more in control after Triple H took over as head of WWE creative.

"With Triple H in control, there is a lot more control in the sense that things are organized. At least when I was there, before I left, things were, they were scheduled for this, unless something catastrophic happened or someone got injured or something's not going to work out, that's what's happening next day. They write it, and it actually happens," Matt Riddle said.

Unfortunately for Riddle, his issues had little to do with Mr. McMahon and Triple H and more to do with his personal demons, something he has been very open about.

What do you think about Rene Dupree's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE