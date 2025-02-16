Controversial WWE prospect makes strange request to Triple H; fires back at The Undertaker

A controversial WWE prospect made a bizarre request to Triple H and fired back at The Undertaker. The star will be competing in the new reality TV show series, WWE LFG, premiering later tonight on the A&E Network.

BJ Ray's confrontation with Bully Ray went viral ahead of the premiere of WWE LFG. The controversial young star continues to try to make a name for himself on social media and recently took to X (fka Twitter) and requested that Triple H induct him into the Hall of Fame.

"@TripleH, Can I get inducted into the Hall of Fame after #WWE LFG?!," he wrote.

The Undertaker was recently interviewed on SHAK Wrestling, and the legend noted that BJ Ray had a ton of personality, but suggested that he would "outwork" himself. Ray responded to The Deadman's comments and said that he should be interviewed to tell his side of the story.

"How about you have me on to tell my side of the story type shiii," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had revealed that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame last month. The Game also announced earlier this week that 'Taker's real-life wife and wrestling veteran Michelle McCool will be joining him in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Undertaker names three WWE stars who deserve a retirement tour

Wrestling legend The Undertaker recently named three stars who deserve a retirement tour similar to what John Cena is receiving this year.

During his interview on SHAK Wrestling, The Phenom was asked if he would like to see anyone else get a retirement tour in the company. The veteran named CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Randy Orton as stars he would like to see get their flowers before they retire from in-ring competition.

"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one... I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's done enough for enough talent that he should be in there... If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes," he said. [H/T - CBS Sports]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The company is currently on the road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 scheduled for March 1. Only time will tell if Triple H and the creative team have any surprises in store for fans over the next couple of weeks.

