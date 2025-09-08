Cora Jade sends a one-word message to AJ Lee ahead of RAW

AJ Lee is all set to return to Monday Night RAW for the September 8 edition of the show. Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) has sent a one-word message to the veteran via social media.

The 38-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a decade last week on Friday Night SmackDown. She confronted WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch for putting her hands on CM Punk. The three-time WWE Divas Champion is scheduled to show up on RAW, likely to set up her in-ring return.

Earlier today, AJ Lee took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for the constant support over the years and dedicate her current run to them. She noted that her return had garnered over 120 million views on social media.

The Instagram post caught the attention of former NXT Superstar Cora Jade, who is a well-known CM Punk and AJ Lee supporter. She posted a comment, referring to the former Divas Champion as "Mom."

Here is a screenshot of Cora Jade's comment:

Cora Jade's heartwarming message (Picture credits: AJ Lee's Instagram)

Cora Jade was among the most popular names WWE released earlier this year in May, ending her four-year run with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. She had been an integral part of the NXT roster. However, following her departure from the global juggernaut, the 24-year-old has taken a temporary break from in-ring action.

Wrestling veteran was not impressed with WWE's execution of AJ Lee's return segment

Speaking on the latest edition of BroDown with host Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major issue with AJ's return segment. The former WWE head writer even opined that Triple H and the creative team do not know how to execute things.

Vince Russo noted that Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk made no sense whatsoever. The veteran said that the promotion did so to set the stage for the massive return, but it was not believable.

"There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this." Russo continued, "First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that. Again, they did it to set up the AJ Lee spot, but it's not freaking believable. No man on this fu**ing planet would do that. I don't care if you're a heel, I don't care if you're Seth Rollins, I don't care who you are. That makes zero sense."

It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the two popular wrestling couples going forward.

