Corbin fined $500 by WWE for failing dress code

In a recent video released by WWE, Baron Corbin was fined $500 for failing to meet the company dress code.

The video shows just another day in the life of Baron Corbin, who is down in the dumps. He was initially denied entry to work by a guard and then was eventually fined $500 for not meeting the dressing standards set by the WWE. The situation didn't seem to ease up as he discovered he was not even being paid to shoot the video on TikTok.

Welcome to a day in my life. After hitchhiking to work, I simply try to go in and be on time and was sent away by a security guard that I've known for years. It's starting to sink in that I've fallen pretty low in life and it feels like people just can't see me. I finally get into the building, and oh look, I’m fined $500 that I don’t have for failing dress code.

Corbin looks dejected after the whole ordeal.

Corbin seeking help from fellow WWE Superstars

Corbin has been down on his luck since losing his crown to King Nakamura. Without his crown, Corbin has been in freefall at WWE TV, losing his car, his investments, and his savings.

Last month, reports emerged that Baron Corbin has also asked WWE Producer Adam Pearce to lend him some cash. The former Money in the Bank winner also appeared on Monday Night RAW this past week to take on Drew McIntyre.

Corbin exercised the quarterly brand-to-brand invitational to go up against Drew at the behest of Jinder Mahal in the hopes of making some money. During the match, Corbin pleaded Drew to give him $100,000 but got a Claymore instead.

The new gimmick for Baron Corbin has been a lease of life and a departure from his days as Constable Corbin or King Corbin. WWE seem to be going all in with this new change with Corbin being heavily featured on both brands.

It will be interesting to see what WWE have in store for the man. Will this finally culminate in a title opportunity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Daniel Wood