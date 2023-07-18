Corey Graves claims 34-year-old WWE RAW star needs to win upcoming match to "represent" the locker room

Corey Graves believes a 34-year-old WWE Superstar must win his upcoming match on behalf of the locker room.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet is currently involved in a rivalry with Logan Paul that stems back to Royal Rumble 2023 in January. The two superstars competed in the men's Royal Rumble match and started talking trash with each other from opposite sides of the ring.

They both went for a springboard Crossbody at the same time, collided in midair, and crashed down to the canvas in a spot that will stand the test of time. Their rivalry heated up again at Money in the Bank, and it appears that the two are heading toward a singles match against each other down the line.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves stated that Logan Paul stole the segment on WWE RAW when the two had a promo together and suggested that the popular YouTuber got the better of Ricochet.

Graves added that the former champion needs to win the match to represent all of the superstars who feel they deserve Logan Paul's spot.

"Logan Paul stole that segment. Logan Paul, without ever even stepping foot in the ring had complete control of the WWE Universe. He even said so. He said, 'Ricochet, this is your promo, and even the chants are about me'. I think Logan Paul is feeling himself right now, and to me, the onus is now on Ricochet to be that guy. To represent all of the superstars in the locker room who would love to have a spot at SummerSlam or in the Money in the Bank ladder match, or at WrestleMania," said Corey Graves.

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves states that Ricochet needs to defeat Logan Paul

Corey Graves believes Ricochet has always been on the verge of breaking through and must defeat Logan Paul in a singles match.

Speaking on After the Bell, Graves noted that Ricochet was able to avoid Logan's punch on RAW that has knocked out Seth Rollins in the past. However, he stated that the high flyer is the one that needs to win the match and not Logan Paul.

"Ricochet's profile has sort of perpetually been on the cusp. We saw the physicality at the end, and Ricochet was able to avoid the Million Dollar punch. I just think for the first time, the shoe is on the other foot. Where we have a full-time WWE Superstar in Ricochet who needs to beat Logan Paul," added Corey Graves.

Logan Paul and Ricochet have the potential to steal the show when they battle in a singles match. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious in the weeks ahead as the build toward WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues.

