Corey Graves says WWE RAW star is learning new moves ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has claimed that his wife Carmella is adding new moves to her arsenal ahead of her RAW Women's Title match.

Corey and Carmella got married earlier this year, with several wrestling stars and personalities attending the event. Following a fatal five-way match recently, the latter earned the right to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

Graves spoke about Carmella's upcoming title match on his After the Bell podcast. He revealed that the couple has been training together so that she can add more moves to her arsenal against Belair.

"I said, ‘You need to look at this for what this is and go out there and crush it. Add some new wrinkles to your repertoire.’ Full disclosure, her and I are going to a ring in Pittsburgh here later tonight to see what she’s capable of, maybe add a few new moves to the fold, some different things, get her sharp and on the top of the game," Graves said. [H/T - Wrestling, Inc.]

Corey Graves on what the opportunity means for Carmella

Bianca Belair was initially supposed to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank. However, the latter was pulled from the match, and a fatal five-way was announced to determine the new contender.

As mentioned earlier, Carmella won this match by defeating Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch on the June 20 episode of RAW to earn the title shot.

Corey Graves noted on his podcast that Carmella getting a title shot wasn't WWE's original plan. However, it is still a massive opportunity for her to remind the fans of what she is capable of.

"Everyone was looking forward to Bianca and Rhea and Carmella said to me, ‘What am I going to do now? I’ve got Bianca,’ she’s competed against Bianca numerous times and I said, ‘You need to look at this for what it is, this is quite literally a golden opportunity," Graves said. "Not necessarily only speaking about the ‘RAW’ Women’s Championship, I mean the placement in the card... It is the profile of the match-up is the most valuable part of the equation."

Fans will have to tune in on July 2 to see who walks away with the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

