"Could run circles around Mandy" - Twitter erupts after comparison between Mandy Rose and WWE Hall of Famer 

Twitter recently reacted to the comparison between Mandy Rose and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

On a more recent episode of NXT, Rose was seen sporting a gear that looked quite similar to that of Nikki's. A few weeks ago at an NXT Live Event, the 32-year-old star cosplayed the older Bella Twin during a Halloween-themed show.

Twitter handle @WWENewsUpdates2 sparked the debate between Mandy and Nikki. This prompted a portion of fans to claim that the Hall of Famer was far superior compared to the current WWE star. However, some fans were also in support of the Toxic Attraction leader.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Joseph "The Demon "Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WWENewsUpdates2 IMO, this is a no contest. I would think the obvious answer whether you are talking about their looks or their ability, the answer is obviously, Mandy Rose. People put respect on her name!

Chris @blr20_ch @WWENewsUpdates2 Nikki was a pretty face on raw Mandy is the reason nxt is watched. Plus Mandy actually has a successful stable. No one cared for Brie and Alicia.

Karl Ahlf @KarlDucksfan @WWENewsUpdates2 I'm going with Mandy Rose, and she has my respect. For being the NXT Women's Champion for over a year, and she still had her match with Sonya Deville at SummerSlam 2020, after what happen to them in real life the week before SummerSlam.

Etienne Jordan @Darkshadow1980 @WWENewsUpdates2 Both please lol, but if I have to pick one then have to go with Mandy. So sorry Nikki.

Wrestle_Real @wrestle_real @WWENewsUpdates2 Such a tough call. If we're talking championship runs it's close too but Mandy's run gets the edge over Nikki's imo

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently claimed that Mandy Rose needs to be more respected

Mandy Rose has put in some of the best work in recent history under WWE NXT. However, it is safe to say that there is still a huge portion of the audience who doesn't seem to acknowledge the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

AEW star Thunder Rosa, though, believes that people need to respect Rose a lot more. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, she showcased her appreciation towards the WWE star. Rosa said:

"I’m gonna say Mandy Rose, and I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now."

Rose recently completed a year as the NXT Women's Champion. She has already defended her title successfully against some of the top stars in the NXT Women's Division.

