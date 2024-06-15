Could a surprising Roman Reigns relative claim to be the real Bloodline leader in WWE? veteran addresses the possibility

Solo Sikoa has assumed the role of The Head of The Table during Roman Reigns' absence from WWE. Now, a wrestling veteran addressed the possibility of another relative of The Tribal Chief appearing in the Stamford-based company to claim he is the family's true leader.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu. Reigns' nephew (first cousin once removed) reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company several weeks ago. However, he has yet to make his debut. On a recent episode of his The Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette commented on the possibility of Fatu appearing to claim he was the Head of the Table in Reigns' absence and not Sikoa.

The 62-year-old pointed out that it would not be convincing to the WWE Universe because Fatu is a new face in the Stamford-based company:

"[What's to say Jacob Fatu doesn't come in and say I'm The Head of the family?] Nah, they wouldn't buy it if he was new. If he was brand new, they had never seen him before, they wouldn't buy it," he said. [6:16 - 6:26]

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

Solo Sikoa has formed his own Bloodline group after WrestleMania XL, kicking out Jimmy Uso and introducing his new Right Hand Man, Tama Tonga, and "The Infamous" Tonga Loa. While he continues to lead the group in a feud against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, many have wondered when Roman Reigns will return from his hiatus.

As some suggested The Tribal Chief could be back by SummerSlam, former WWE host Matt Camp predicted on his The Wrestling Matt podcast that he would not return before SmackDown moves to the USA Network:

"I will say, I don't think it's happening. I still think Roman's getting held off until the start of the new contract, when SmackDown goes to the USA Network. RAW is gonna stick to USA [Network] until the end of the year. I still think they're [WWE] gonna wait. That is very much season-premiere stuff. Not saying Roman's going to Bash in Berlin or anything like that. But I think they wait. I really do think they wait," he said.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to Solo Sikoa upon Reigns' return and whether Jacob Fatu will play a role in the ongoing Bloodline storyline on SmackDown.

