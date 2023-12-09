"Criminally underrated," "We need a new Intercontinenal Champion" - WWE Universe reacts to 3-time champion's current run after over a year

WWE's main roster went out with a bang when fans witnessed the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton to the promotion that changed the landscape of both brands. However, fans recently reacted to the 3-time champion's run, who also made his presence felt after over a year.

During Survivor Series 2023, R-Truth made his long-awaited return to the promotion. Last year, fans were worried about what Truth would do next on either brand after Triple H axed the 24/7 Championship and the division when Nikki Cross won the title from Dana Brooke.

Sadly, the former 2-time United States Champion got injured in November 2022 and was on the shelf for an entire year before his return in Chicago. The WWE Universe is enjoying the former Tag Team Champion's current run after his return and praised him and his work on the red brand.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

R-Truth has been with the promotion for over a decade, but this was the first time that he was away from weekly television for a while. The fans cherish every moment that Truth comes on their screens and want him to eventually hold a title following his return.

WWE RAW star wants R-Truth to be his hype man

The landscape of WWE has changed drastically ever since the new regime took over. The weekly shows have gotten intense over the past few months, and some of the comedic stuff was shelved after the end of the 24/7 division and R-Truth's injury in November 2022.

Moreover, some stars also started their new journey, such as Jey Uso, who left The Bloodline and Friday Night SmackDown for a fresh start on Monday Night RAW. Main Event Jey has already proved that he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best inside the squared circle.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey and Truth made an appearance during which Main Event Jey said that the former United States Champion can be his hype man on Monday Night RAW. Check it out:

"I just need you to be my hype man, Uce. Just be my hype man. I don't even got to do this part, I'll just stand there while you get them cracking."

The two stars lit up the set of WWE Bump and were also joined by former North American Champion Trick Williams.

