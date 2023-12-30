Current AEW star's desire to reunite with his wife in WWE could be why he's possibly leaving Tony Khan's promotion, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine recently commented on the reports suggesting Andrade El Idolo wants to leave AEW for WWE.

The Mexican star spent nearly six years in the Stamford-based company before moving to AEW in 2021. During his stint in the 40+ year promotion, Andrade met and entered a relationship with Charlotte Flair. The couple tied the knot in May 2022.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based company believes Andrade will return in 2024 after his AEW contract expires. However, Meltzer pointed out that the former United States Champion would be open to staying in AEW if Tony Khan offered him a better deal.

Addressing the report about Andrade possibly leaving AEW on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine stated that the 34-year-old could be looking to reunite with his wife.

"[This is the rumor since he got there that he didn't want to be there anymore and he wanted to go back to WWE where Charlotte] Right, so he wants to be with his wife, maybe," she said. [From 19:04 - 19:11]

Francine is known for her run with ECW from 1994 to 2001. She later made a few appearances on WWE's version of Extreme Championship Wrestling in 2005 and 2006.

Former AEW star returning to the Stamford-based company after five years following recent departure from Tony Khan's promotion is possible, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Charlotte Flair recently suffered a serious injury in WWE

On an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago, Charlotte Flair sustained a knee injury during a match against Asuka. The Stamford-based company later announced that The Queen would be out of action for nine months.

Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, later took to Instagram to send an emotional message to his wife.

"#myqueen this is just a pause!!! I know you love challenges and this is one of them. I know that you will return much better than before and more successful and prepared for your new goals. #16times @charlottewwe remember double B 💪🏼🐅"

Major superstar secretly working on getting several AEW stars contracts in the Stamford-based company due to relationship with Triple H is possible, claims veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.