Current Bloodline member called out for being the messiest superstar in the locker room by Jey Uso and WWE veteran

The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa was described as the messiest WWE Superstar in the locker room by his brother Jey Uso and R-Truth.

Main Event Jey was also part of the faction, but he left the group and the SmackDown brand after SummerSlam 2023 to establish a singles run on RAW. He's enjoyed some success, as he and Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

WWE recently shared a video on TikTok of R-Truth and Jey Uso dishing out the locker room dirt. When they were asked which star is the messiest, they mentioned 'The Street Champion' Solo Sikoa.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Jey Uso got "murdered" on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Main Event Jey collided with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. He defeated the latter via pinfall, which was his first televised singles victory in months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Jey Uso's match on RAW was good, but it didn't show that he was at the 'Main Event' level, and he doesn't think the latter will win the Royal Rumble match.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the Rumble."

If Jey Uso wins the Rumble, he'll most likely pick Roman Reigns as his opponent. Plus, he'll have another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed title in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

