Current champion bags silver medal at non-WWE event

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of NXT.

Pro wrestlers frequently pursue diverse athletic and combat activities during their off-schedule time. Baron Corbin is one such star who recently showcased his versatility by participating in the Jiu Jitsu World League tournament.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram to reveal that he came up short in the finals of the tournament. Despite the setback, he expressed a positive outlook, mentioning that he learned new things from the experience and was determined to come back and secure the gold medal in the future.

"Obviously not the result I wanted last night! Lost 2-0 on points in the finals. @the305mvp put it in perspective and said 'You win or you learn. What did you learn?' I defn learned a few things and will get back in the Lab and work! The work is never done! @rudos_bjj already has a plan. We all stumble and it should push us to get better. I’m taking home another gold in the next tournament. I hope the guy who beat me is there so I can get it back. Let’s go! #bjj #silversucks #oss #fujibjj," Corbin posted.

Check out his post below:

Baron Corbin believes that The Wolf Dogs are the best tag team in WWE

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker have been wreaking havoc in WWE NXT. Their triumph in the Dusty Rhodes Classic paved the way for them to capitalize on a golden opportunity, ultimately securing the coveted NXT Tag Team Championship.

Corbin recently shared a post on his Instagram account, where he hailed The Wolf Dogs as the best tag team in WWE. Additionally, he celebrated a significant milestone, marking his first championship victory in the company in six years.

"Damn, this felt good! 6 years since I’ve held gold! @bronbreakker has made absolutely wreaking [sic] dudes so much fun!! He’s one hell of a team mate. I’m glad I could lead him to gold, haha, and I truly believe that we are the absolute best tag team in WWE," Corbin wrote.

The future definitely looks intriguing as fans await to see what plans WWE has in store for this formidable duo.

Were you aware of Baron Corbin's proficiency in Jiu Jitsu? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!