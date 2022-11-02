Current champion compares The Rock's daughter Ava Raine to Charlotte Flair in WWE

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently detailed how current NXT star Ava Raine is similar to Charlotte Flair.

In 2020, The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine (aka Simone Johnson), signed with WWE. A week ago, the fourth-generation superstar made her NXT debut and joined The Schism.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke spoke about Raine following in her father's footsteps, comparing her to Charlotte Flair.

"I definitely feel, you know, we have our own path in life and we shouldn't follow in someone else's footsteps. It's the same thing as Charlotte Flair. Charlotte Flair wanted to be her own. She wanted to come out and showcase that she's not Ric Flair's daughter, she's Charlotte Flair. Same thing with her [Ava Raine]," Brooke said. [From 13:05 to 13:26]

Dana Brooke doesn't want Ava Raine to follow in The Rock's footsteps in WWE

The Rock is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The Brahma Bull won several championships and became a Triple Crown Champion before leaving the Stamford-based company to become a Hollywood megastar.

However, Dana Brooke believes The Rock's daughter needs to create her own path and not follow in her father's footsteps.

"I actually knew her before she came into wrestling and she was the sweetest sweetest sweetest thing and she always just wanted to wrestle. And yes, it's great to have the advantage of being The Rock's daughter but I could feel that hunger that she just wanted to do something and do it on her own. And that's, you know, she was involved in the business always growing up and it definitely maybe encouraged her to get into wrestling. But I feel like she needs to create her own path and just not follow in her father's footsteps," Brooke added. [From 13:27 to 13:54]

